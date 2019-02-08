JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

AAP demands live telecast of Pb Assembly Budget Session

IEX net profit surges 18 pc to Rs 42.62 cr in Q3
Business Standard

Two German nationals held with satellite phone in Rajasthan

Press Trust of India  |  Jaisalmer 

Two German nationals were arrested with a satellite phone in a joint operation by police and military intelligence here, officials said on Friday.

Robert and Rainer were arrested from Khudi police station area Thursday night, Superintendent of Police, Jaisalmer, Kiran Kang said.

She said that the two were staying in camps of a hotel. Military intelligence informed police after detecting signals of the satellite phone.

The Germans are being interrogated by intelligence agencies, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 17:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements