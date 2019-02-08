Two German nationals held with satellite phone in Rajasthan

-
Two German nationals were arrested with a satellite phone in a joint operation by police and military intelligence here, officials said on Friday.
Robert and Rainer were arrested from Khudi police station area Thursday night, Superintendent of Police, Jaisalmer, Kiran Kang said.
She said that the two were staying in camps of a hotel. Military intelligence informed police after detecting signals of the satellite phone.
The Germans are being interrogated by intelligence agencies, she added.
