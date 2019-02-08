American Airlines pilot arrested, suspected of being drunk

Police say an pilot has been arrested at Britain's on suspicion of being drunk.

The Greater Manchester Police force said Friday that police "received a report that an pilot may have been under the influence of alcohol" at the airport in on Thursday morning.

Officers arrested a 62-year-old man on suspicion of performing an function while over the prescribed alcohol limit.

Police say the man, whose name was not released, has been bailed pending further inquiries.

confirmed that a member of its air crew was detained at the

It says the flight, AA735 to Philadelphia, was cancelled and passengers rebooked on other flights.

The says it is "fully cooperating with local law enforcement" over the incident.

