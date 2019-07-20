Several states get new Governors, Anandiben Patel transferred to UP

JUST IN
Border forces launch week-long events to celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The government Saturday transferred two governors and made fresh appointments in some states.

Former interlocutor on Naga talks R N Ravi has been appointed as Nagaland governor, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique.

Noted lawyer and former Janata Dal MP Jagdeep Dhankhar was appointed as the West Bengal governor.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has been shifted to Uttar Pradesh and her place will be filled by Bihar Governor Lal ji Tandon, the communique said.

Phagu Chauhan will fill replace Tandon as Bihar governor. Ramesh Bais has been appointed as the governor of Tripura, it said.
First Published: Sat, July 20 2019. 13:50 IST

