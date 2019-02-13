JUST IN
Two held for issuing forged letter for obtaining Aadhaar

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

The police in Thane district Wednesday arrested two persons for allegedly forging the letterhead and signatureof Maharashtra minister Ravindra Chavan and issuing fake recommendations for obtaining Aadhaar cards.

Ashok Kate, who is in his 30s, and Anil Sindkar, around 55 years old, were booked for cheating, forgery and other relevant offences.

Senior Police Inspector R N Munagekar said a student from Dombivili, who wanted an Aadhaar card, approached the duo, who agreed to get him the minister's recommendation for Rs 1,000.

After he paid up, the duo allegedly gave him a forged letter in the minister's name, following which the student approached the police, the officer said. Further probe was on.

First Published: Wed, February 13 2019.

