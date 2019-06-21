Two held for supplying illegal arms in Delhi, UP

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Two men were arrested for allegedly supplying illegal arms and ammunition to criminals in the national capital and western Uttar Pradesh, police said Friday.

The accused have been identified as Akhilesh Kumar (40), a resident of Etah district, and Kunwar Pal (29), a resident of Mainpuri district, they said.

Police got a tip-off on Wednesday that Kumar, along with his associate, would come near Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, Kalyanpuri here for the delivery of illegal ammunition.

Thereafter, a trap was laid and the duo were apprehended, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said.

First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 21:55 IST

