BJD to support BJP candidate in RS bypoll

The ruling BJD on Friday announced and as its candidates for the bypolls in and said it will support BJP nominee for the third seat.

Vaishnab was a to former

said and had spoken to him regarding BJD's support to Vaishnab.

Vaishnab, a former cadre IAS officer, had quit government service and moved to the when Vajpayee was at the helm.

The chief minister committed a faux pas when he named Vaishnab as a BJD candidate but subsequently clarified that the ex-bureaucrat is a BJP nominee to be backed by his party.

The BJD's support to the BJP nominee in the July 5 bypoll followed its backing of the saffron party candidate in the election for the Lok Sabha Speaker's post recently.

Of the BJD nominees for the Rajya Sabha, Patnaik is the of the ruling party. A former of Odisha, Patnaik had resigned from IAAS last year and joined the BJD.

Patra, an academician, had joined the BJD a few years ago and at present he is a of the party.

The three seats fell vacant after four MPs resigned from the after they were elected to the Lok Sabha or the state assembly in the recently concluded elections.

Though four seats fell vacant, the EC issued notification for three seats as there is almost a year left for the tenure of the fourth seat to end, sources said.

The bypolls are being held in the seats vacated by Achyuta Samant, Soumya Ranjan Patnaik and P K Deb. There will be no election for the seat vacated by Anubhav Mohanty.

While and Patnaik's tenure as Rajya Sabha member was till April 2024, Deb would have to to retire in July, 2022. However, Mohanty was supposed to end his Rajya Sabha membership in April 2020.

The BJD has 111 MLAs in the 147-member while 23 MLAs belong to the BJP and nine to the The CPI(M) and Independent won one seat each. Two seats (Patkura and Bijepur) are vacant where polling will be held later.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)