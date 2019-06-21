CPRL reopens more McDonald's outlets in Delhi-NCR

Connaught Plaza Private Limited (CPRL), which operates chain of in northern and eastern India, on Friday said it has re-opened more in NCR, taking the total number to 53.

"Additional restaurants will continue to re-open in the coming days and weeks," CPRL said in a statement.

CPRL on May 20 had announced the reopening of 13 restaurants in

The company is now wholly-owned by after its estranged partner transferred his share in the JV to the US-based firm. After that CPRL had temporarily shut down its 160 outlets and now opening in phases.

and its estranged partner Bakshi last month announced an out-of-court settlement to end their six-year long dispute over licensing and royalty payment issues. The US fast agreed to buy out Bakshi in the joint venture.

The details of the pact, including financial terms, were not disclosed.

However, state-owned the Housing and (HUDCO) has opposed the settlement seeking to recover Rs 195 crore from Bakshi for

The matter would be listed for hearing before NCLAT next month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)