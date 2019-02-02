Two held with 1200 kg red meat in Palghar

Two persons were Saturday arrested in Maharashtra's district for illegal transportation of 1200 kg red meat, suspected to be that of bulls, police said.

The arrests were made in Mokhada village at around 2 AM, following a tip-off by a Bajrang Dal functionary, an official release stated.

Police have impounded the vehicle carrying the meat, whose value has been estimated to be Rs 1.44 lakh.

The arrested persons have been arrested as (41), the of the small truck, and his Abdul Rashid Momin (47).

Police have booked the duo under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under provisions of the Animals Preservation (Amendment) Act 1955, and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act bans slaughter of cows, bulls and bullocks, and also consumption and possession of their meat.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)