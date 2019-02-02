Top Army commander visits Leh ahead of PM's visit

The Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, Saturday visited the headquarters of Leh-based where he was briefed about the operational readiness being maintained in sector, a defence said.

The visit of the top to comes just a day before Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the region.

Modi will visit Jammu, and on Sunday to inaugurate several development projects on Sunday.

On Lt Gen Singh's arrival in Leh, he was briefed by of Lt Gen Y K Joshi on the operational readiness being maintained in the sector, the said.

The appreciated the high standard of professionalism being displayed by all ranks of the corps, he said.

