Two held with leopard skin worth Rs 18 lakh

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly possessing hide of a leopard, worth Rs 18 lakh, here in Maharashtra, police said Monday.

The duo, identified as (44) and Moses alias Moza Kapren Agimani (30), were held from near ESIC Hospital in Wagale Estate area last week, a senior crime branch officer said.

While Arora is a resident of suburban Mulund Agimani hails from Dharwar in

Police found the leopard skin kept in a gunny bag carried by the duo, he said.

A case has been registered under various sections of Wildlife Act, 1972.

Police are investigating the source from whom the duo received the big cat skin and its potential buyer, he added.

