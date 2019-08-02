JUST IN
Two injured as small 'explosions' hit Bangkok ahead of Mike Pompeo visit

"Two women sustained injuries," in one explosion just outside the city centre, the Erawan Emergency Centre responders told AFP

AFP | PTI  |  Bangkok 

Two people were injured on Friday as at least two small explosions hit Bangkok, police said, as the politically febrile country hosts a regional summit attended by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"Two women sustained injuries," in one explosion just outside the city centre, the Erawan Emergency Centre responders told AFP.

A second explosion shattered glass near a famous downtown skyscraper, emergency police added, declining to confirm what caused the incident.

 
First Published: Fri, August 02 2019. 09:25 IST

