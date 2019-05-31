Two Israelis wounded in Jerusalem knife attack: police

Two Israelis were wounded, one critically, in a knife attack in annexed east on Friday, police said.

Police said the attacker had been "neutralised" without specifying whether he had been killed or wounded.

The Old City, where the attack took place, has been the scene of numerous stabbings of Israelis by wildcat Palestinian assailants in recent years.

The first Israeli was stabbed near Damascus Gate. The second was attacked near Jaffa Gate on the other side of the walled city.

Security has been stepped up across during the Muslim holy fasting month of

Tens of thousands of believers were expected to gather at the Old City's politically-contentious mosque compound later for the last Friday prayers of

The attack came just two days before Israelis hold a major march to mark Day, the annual commemoration of the capture of east Jerusalem in the Six-Day War of 1967.

It was later annexed in a move not recognised by the international community.

In December 2017, US broke with decades of bipartisan policy to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital in a move that prompted the Palestinians to cut all contacts with his administration and which has sent tensions soaring.

