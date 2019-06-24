Two killed in group clash in Shahjahanpur

-
Two persons were killed when two groups clashed over a dispute during a panchayat meeting here Monday, police said.
The incident took place when the groups led by Sonu (25) and Maya Prakash Gupta (55) clashed during a panchayat meeting at Jumai village in Roza area, Superintendent of Police, City, Dinesh Tripathi said.
When Sonu was shot dead, people from his side started beating Gupta with sticks injuring him seriously. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died.
Police lodged FIRs in this connection. No arrests have so far been made.
