Two killed in group clash in Shahjahanpur

Two persons were killed when two groups clashed over a dispute during a panchayat meeting here Monday, police said.

The incident took place when the groups led by (25) and (55) clashed during a panchayat meeting at Jumai village in Roza area, of Police, City, said.

When was shot dead, people from his side started beating Gupta with sticks injuring him seriously. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Police lodged FIRs in this connection. No arrests have so far been made.

