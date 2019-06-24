JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Anupam Kher, Esha Gupta's 'One Day: Justice Delivered' to release on July 5

20 years of Kargil war: IAF turns Gwalior Air Base into 'war theatre', reenacts milestones
Business Standard

Two killed in group clash in Shahjahanpur

Press Trust of India  |  Shahjahanpur (UP) 

Two persons were killed when two groups clashed over a dispute during a panchayat meeting here Monday, police said.

The incident took place when the groups led by Sonu (25) and Maya Prakash Gupta (55) clashed during a panchayat meeting at Jumai village in Roza area, Superintendent of Police, City, Dinesh Tripathi said.

When Sonu was shot dead, people from his side started beating Gupta with sticks injuring him seriously. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Police lodged FIRs in this connection. No arrests have so far been made.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 13:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU