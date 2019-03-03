JUST IN
Two killed in Rajasthan's Bundi as bike crashes into stray cattle

Press Trust of India  |  Kota (Raj) 

Two men were killed after their motorcycle collided with a stray cattle crossing the highway in Rajasthan's Bundi district, police said Sunday.

Pappulal Meena (40) and Rakesh Meena (22) were killed on the spot in the accident that took place on the Kota-Lalsot Mega Highway near Balapura village on Saturday night, they said.

Eyewitnesses identified the stray cattle as cow.

The bodies were handed to the family members on Sunday morning after post-mortem at a local government hospital, Kapren SHO Budhiprakash Nama said.

The SHO said the two were without helmets and had they used the protective gear, they could have survived the mishap.

First Published: Sun, March 03 2019. 15:05 IST

