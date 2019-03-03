Two killed in Rajasthan's Bundi as bike crashes into stray cattle

Two men were killed after their motorcycle collided with a stray cattle crossing the highway in Rajasthan's district, police said Sunday.

Pappulal Meena (40) and (22) were killed on the spot in the accident that took place on the Kota- near Balapura village on Saturday night, they said.

Eyewitnesses identified the stray cattle as cow.

The bodies were handed to the family members on Sunday morning after post-mortem at a local government hospital, Kapren SHO Budhiprakash Nama said.

The SHO said the two were without helmets and had they used the protective gear, they could have survived the mishap.

