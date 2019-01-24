Two killed, one injured in road accidents

Two persons were killed and another was injured in three separate incidents in the on Thursday.

First incident took place near Belgachhia metro station, in which a pedestrian was run over as one of the two racing private buses of route number 30B mounted on footpath after losing control.

Both the buses were on way to Esplanade from Nagerbazar. The victim was immediatley taken to a state-run hospital, but doctors declared him 'brought dead', the police said.

of the bus was absconding, but the vehicle has been impounded. Other bus could not be traced.

In the second incident, an autorickshaw was killed, when the auto side-turned after losing control, at Kasba in southern part of the

In yet another incident near area, a vehicle of the local civic body lost control and hit a pedestrian, who was walking on footlpath. The of the vehicle was arrested, the police said.

