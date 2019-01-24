Maha govt to release Rs 2900cr for drought relief measures

In view of the severe conditions prevalent in several parts of the state, the government Thursday announced disbursement of Rs 2,900 crore for relief measures in the affected areas.

for Relief and Rehabilitation Chandrakant Patil, speaking to reporters at Mantralaya after chairing a meeting on relief measures, said the government has directed the district collectors to start one or more fodder camps at 'mandal' levels.

Each camp will house around 300-500 animals, he said.

"Those 'gau rakshan' institutions, that have been provided government aid, had been already asked to start fodder camps in their premises.

"In accordance with it, five fodder camps have already been started in hit regions," he said.

Patil said the had already sent a proposal to the Centre, demanding Rs 7,900 crore for drought relief measures.

However, considering the gravity of the situation, the will distribute Rs 2,900 crore from its own treasury for relief measures in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, the will hold a Disaster Management Conference at the IIT Bombay, in which over 1000 people from 56 nations are expected to participate.

Patil said the 4-day conference will start on January 29 and will deliberate on 'Building the Future We Want: Bridging Gaps between promises and Action'.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)