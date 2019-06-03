Two labourers die in soil mound collapse

-
Two labourers died Monday after a heap of soil fell on them at a construction site at Italva village in Navsari district of Gujarat, police said.
Sunil Vasava (35) and Bhavsinh Vasava (34) were buried alive in the incident while another labourer was injured, a Navsari (rural) police station official said.
Police have registered a case of accidental death.
