JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Govt proposes changes in copyright rules, may benefit websites, music streaming firms

Man beaten to death after he slaps a person for urinating outside his house
Business Standard

Two labourers die in soil mound collapse

Press Trust of India  |  Navsari 

Two labourers died Monday after a heap of soil fell on them at a construction site at Italva village in Navsari district of Gujarat, police said.

Sunil Vasava (35) and Bhavsinh Vasava (34) were buried alive in the incident while another labourer was injured, a Navsari (rural) police station official said.

Police have registered a case of accidental death.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 21:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU