Payal Rohatgi stirs row over Shivaji tweet, then apologises

After kicking up a controversy by posting a tweet on Maharaj's 'caste', Monday apologised, but not before she drew a flak on and from political parties.

" maharaja was born in shudra varna in family of farmers and by sacred thread ceremony and remarriage to his spouse made a kshtriaya so that he could be coronated So people from one Varna could go to another Varna if they acquired that skill. No casteism?" the said in a tweet on Sunday.

After she faced immense backlash for her tweet, she uploaded a video Monday, apologising for her comments.

"My simple question has been misconstrued into a 'hate speech. Even I, obviously, worship such a legendary Hindu I was reading something and came across an information which I put out. But is full of nameless trolls," she said in the video.

said she didn't ask the question to put the Maratha down.

"I apologise with folded hands to all those who thought I was speaking ill about their maharaj...It's clear that I don't have the right to even ask a question as it'll be taken in the wrong sense," she said.

Congress alleged the ruling BJP had paid and others to carry out character defamation of the opposition leaders and other famous social workers on their handles.

"We won't tolerate any disrespect towards maharaj, who is idolised by many. had also defamed Raja Ram Mohan Roy, supported 'Sati' system, and now she has also dared to insult This behaviour won't be tolerated," he said.

NCP called for strict action and a police complaint against the

"If CM does not take any action on her then we will protest across the state," he said.

