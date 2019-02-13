Two Maoist 'couriers' held; money, ammunition seized

Two suspected Maoist couriers carrying cash and ammunition were arrested in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Bastar district, the police said Wednesday.
Mandra Nagesh (28) and Bhavesh Rao (31) were held Tuesday evening from the Parpa police station area of Jagdalpur town, a senior police official told PTI.
The police had received a specific tip-off, he said.
The two were intercepted near the old Saletax Naka in the town, he said.
Rs 5 lakh in cash and cartridges of INSAS, AK-47, .12 bore gun and 9 mm pistol were seized from their possession alongwith 25 detonators and four explosive sticks, he added.
The money and ammunition were meant to be supplied to the Maoists, the official claimed.
Nagesh, a resident of Bijapur district, was earlier head of Dandkarayna Kisaan Majdoor Sangathan, a Maoist front, in Madded area, the official said.
At least seven Naxal-related cases were registered against him and he was in jail from 2013 to 2015, the official added.
The duo were being questioned, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU