Two Maoist 'couriers' held; money, ammunition seized

Two suspected Maoist couriers carrying cash and ammunition were arrested in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit district, the police said Wednesday.

Mandra Nagesh (28) and (31) were held Tuesday evening from the station area of Jagdalpur town, a senior police told

The police had received a specific tip-off, he said.

The two were intercepted near the old Saletax Naka in the town, he said.

Rs 5 lakh in cash and cartridges of INSAS, AK-47, .12 bore gun and 9 mm pistol were seized from their possession alongwith 25 detonators and four explosive sticks, he added.

The money and ammunition were meant to be supplied to the Maoists, the claimed.

Nagesh, a resident of district, was earlier of Dandkarayna Kisaan Majdoor Sangathan, a Maoist front, in Madded area, the said.

At least seven Naxal-related cases were registered against him and he was in jail from 2013 to 2015, the official added.

The duo were being questioned, he said.

