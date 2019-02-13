Last time you made a Class 12-pass PM, do not repeat the mistake in 2019: Kejriwal

In an all-out attack on Narendra Modi, said on Wednesday that people made a Class 12-pass the of the country but they should not repeat the mistake in 2019.

The supremo also charged Modi with being involved in corruption in the fighter jet deal.

"Last time you made a Class 12-pass the of the country. Do not commit the mistake this time and find someone who is educated because a Class 12 pass (person) has not the understanding where he is putting his signs," Kejriwal said, referring to questions raised on Modi's educational qualification.

Addressing the "Tanashahi Hatao, Loktantra Bachao" rally in presence of opposition leaders including Mamata Banerjee, and Chandrababu Naidu, Kejriwal asserted their protest-rally will uproot the

"This dharna will uproot the just as it removed the then government (of Congress-led UPA) in the country after the historic anti-corruption movement gathering at on April 4, 2011," he said.

Alleging that the purchased fighter jets at an increased price, Kejriwal accused the of directly responsible for price escalation.

" himself negotiated with the company of Rafale," he said, waving a purported paper from a file.

He said if the truth behind deal were to be uncovered, the prime minister will have to resign.

"Does it behove the prime minister of the country to negotiate price of an aircraft with a company. It has now proved that Modi is involved in corruption in the Rafale deal," he charged.

Kejriwal lauded Trinamool for the way she tackled the recent issue of CBI officials bid to question in an under-investigation case, saying it was an attack by Modi on the elected government in

"The government is an elected government. It's not a paternal right (bapauti) of Modi. If the was arrested, the message would have been conveyed across the country that one needed to fear the Modi government, not a state government," he said.

The hit out at the prime minister, accusing him of "tearing apart" Dr Ambedkar's Constitution that provides federal structure in the country.

The Modi government snatched away Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), which had registered cases against high-profile people in the country, from government, with the help of paramilitary force, charged Kejriwal.

"I want to tell the prime minister that Delhi is the capital of the country and he is not prime minister of Only prime minister dreams of attacking Delhi and

"If PM had occupied ACB building, we would show him that blood is hot in our body. But we respect you being the Prime Minister of India," he asserted.

He also accused Modi and of "spoiling" harmony in the country in the past five years.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)