Opposition's Jantar Mantar rally flop-show, will purify venue with Gangajal: Delhi BJP chief

The BJP slammed the on Wednesday over its rally of opposition leaders, saying was now sitting with those whom he had once held as corrupt during his days as an anti-corruption crusader.

The Kejriwal-led (AAP) hosted the "Tanashahi Hatao, Loktantra Bachao Rally" here, in which opposition leaders including Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee and N Chandrababu Naidu mounted a blistering attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre and

"Those who were villains in Kejriwal's list are his heroes today. He sat on a dharna at with the people who were called corrupt by him," BJP said.

Stating that the BJP would observe February 13, marking the fourth anniversary of the government in Delhi, as "Black Day", Tiwari alleged that the national capital was "ruined" under Kejriwal's rule.

BJP workers, led by him, would "purify" the area, where the AAP's opposition rally was held, and clean the area with "Gangajal" from Prayagraj, where the Kumbh was underway, Tiwari said.

He mocked the opposition rally, claiming that the Ramlila Maidan was not chosen as its venue because the had failed to gather people to fill the large ground and hence, Jantar Mantar was selected.

"The opposition rally flopped, because they did not have the courage to hold it at the Ramlila Maidan. These parties, which claim to be pro-poor, are assembling at Jantar Mantar only to cover up their corruption and loot," the charged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)