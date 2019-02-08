Two men arrested by customs for smuggling 12 air guns at Delhi airport

Two men have been arrested by customs officials at for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country 12 air guns, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

The accused were intercepted on their arrival from on Wednesday.

A detailed baggage and resulted in the recovery of 52 disassembled parts of 12 air guns of foreign origin kept in their checked-in baggage, the customs department said in the statement.

The duo were arrested and the air guns seized, it said.

