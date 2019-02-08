Two men arrested by customs for smuggling 12 air guns at Delhi airport

-
ALSO READ
Five men arrested for smuggling gold worth over Rs 3 cr at Delhi airport
Man caught for smuggling gold worth Rs 79 lakh at Delhi airport
Jet Airways staffer among three men held for gold smuggling at Delhi airport
Wheelchair-bound man held at Delhi airport for smuggling gold
45-year-old held at Delhi airport for smuggling forex worth Rs 96 lakh
-
Two men have been arrested by customs officials at Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country 12 air guns, according to an official statement issued on Friday.
The accused were intercepted on their arrival from Dubai on Wednesday.
A detailed baggage and personal search resulted in the recovery of 52 disassembled parts of 12 air guns of foreign origin kept in their checked-in baggage, the customs department said in the statement.
The duo were arrested and the air guns seized, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU