Two more die in Assam floods, death toll reaches 66

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

Two more people died in Assam floods taking the death toll to 66 Monday, as the situation remained unchanged in the state where 30.55 lakh people of 18 of the 33 districts are affected, an official report said.

The deluge also claimed the lives of 187 animals, including 16 rhinos, in the Kaziranga National Park.

The fresh two deaths were reported from Dhubri and Dhemaji districts, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in its daily evening flood bulletin.

Altogether 96,890 displaced people are in 757 relief camps and relief distribution centres set up by district administrations, the ASDMA said.

First Published: Mon, July 22 2019. 18:41 IST

