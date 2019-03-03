Two Nepalese girls rescued while being trafficked to India

Two Nepalese girls were rescued from Nepal-India border in Bardiya district on Sunday while they were allegedly being trafficked to India, police said.
The two girls, aged 18 and 20, who hail from Rasuwa district, were lured to go to New Delhi with promises of attractive jobs in Kuwait and Oman, police said.
Police have arrested three agents involved in the trafficking of the girls. The agents have been identified as Wakil Bahadur Malla of Surkhet district, Maimi Sarki of Dang district and Kami Thokra of Rasuwa district. Sarki was allegedly operating a human traffic network in New Delhi.
Cases of human trafficking have been registered against the agentt.
