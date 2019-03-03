Two Nepalese girls rescued while being trafficked to India

Two Nepalese girls were rescued from Nepal- border in district on Sunday while they were allegedly being trafficked to India, police said.

The two girls, aged 18 and 20, who hail from district, were lured to go to with promises of attractive jobs in and Oman, police said.

Police have arrested three agents involved in the trafficking of the girls. The agents have been identified as of district, Maimi Sarki of district and of district. Sarki was allegedly operating a in

Cases of human trafficking have been registered against the agentt.

