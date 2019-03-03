BJP workers clash with police in West Bengal

BJP workers clashed with the police at several places of Sunday as the saffron party was prevented from holding its 'Vijay Sankalp' motorbike rally.

The said they prevented them as permission had not been granted for the rallies owing to a ban on public rallies during the examinations.

The 'Vijay Sankalp' bike rally is part of the BJP's countrywide pre-poll exercise to establish contact with people.

Clashes between BJP workers and policemen took place at and in district, Midnapore town and in West Midnapore, and Balurghat in South Dinajpur when they took out the motorcycle rallies.

At Goaltore, a level and four other policemen were injured, police sources in West Midnapore said.

The police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the workers at and leaving some people from both sides injured.

accused the ruling (TMC) of using the police and administration to prevent the party workers from holding peaceful rallies out of fear of losing political ground in

Claiming that it is a new BJP in the state which will not take intimidation lying down, Ghosh said if the TMC leaders think they can frighten workers by using force, then they are mistaken.

"Hundreds of Sankalp yatras were arrested.... It will be held even if the police arrest us," Ghosh said in the morning at

leaders engaged in arguments with police in the city as they were prevented from taking out rallies owing the lack of permission.

An of said 135 persons were arrested and 59 motorcycles were seized from different places of the city as a preventive measure.

