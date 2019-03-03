British foreign minister in Yemen govt bastion of Aden

British held talks with his Yemeni counterpart in government-held on Sunday, in the first visit by a to the war-torn country in years.

"I am here because this is really the last chance for peace," Hunt said from Aden, in a video uploaded to his account.

Hunt held talks with Yemen's top on the conflict and "international efforts to bring peace to Yemen", state agency said.

They discussed an agreement on a ceasefire and prisoner exchange between the warring sides, brokered by the at talks in in December, said.

On Friday, Hunt tweeted a picture with Mohammed Abdelsalam, of the rebel delegation to the UN talks, saying the two had met in the Gulf state of to discuss the implementation of the agreements.

Britain has resisted pressure to halt arms sales to Saudi Arabia, which along with the UAE leads a pro-government alliance in battling Iran-backed Huthi rebels.

The coalition has been blacklisted for the killing and maiming of children by the UN, while both sides in the conflict stand accused of failing to protect civilians.

Since the Saudi-led alliance intervened four years ago some 10,000 people have been killed, according to the World Health Organization, although rights groups say the figure could be five times higher.

Millions more are at risk of starvation, according to the UN which says is the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Hunt's visit to comes a day after he met with Yemen's in Saudi Arabia, where he has lived in self-imposed exile since 2015.

While in the kingdom Hunt also held talks with Saudi and Adel al-Jubeir, state minister for foreign affairs, on the murder of and the fate of jailed Saudi women activists.

The killing of Khashoggi, a Saudi insider-turned-critic, at the kingdom's last October sparked global uproar and amplified calls to end arms exports to

on Friday announced that a group of women activists will face trial after nearly a year in detention, during which they have allegedly faced torture and sexual harassment.

