42Gears Announces Support for OEMConfig

/ -- 42Gears, a leading solution provider, recently announced support for OEMConfig, driven by AppConfig community, has introduced significant changes in how devices can be managed and intends to leverage this to provide advanced endpoint management functionality to its customers.

Prakash Gupta, of 42Gears, says, "Earlier, OEMs had trouble offering advanced features because of the lack of standard methods for implementing APIs. The management ecosystem was complicated, to say the least. enables customers to easily configure device and system settings all from the friendly user interface of the preferred solution."



Adoption of requires the OEMs to build and publish their own OEMConfig app to This app implements all the device specific APIs that OEM wants to expose. The clearly defined framework enables OEMs to quickly release APIs that can help solution providers offer features that their customers have been long looking for. A solution such as this stands to benefit OEMs, UEM vendors as well as businesses leveraging EMM solutions for and security.

Prakash also added, "OEMConfig ensures zero-day support for new device features by all UEM solution providers. This also means that enterprises now have the flexibility to easily switch to UEM, should they wish to. OEMConfig is an incredible solution, one that fully supports."



About 42Gears



42Gears is a leading solution provider, offering SaaS and to secure, monitor and manage all business endpoints, such as tablets, phones, desktops, and wearables. 42Gears products support company-owned as well as employee-owned devices built on Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Wear OS, and platforms. 42Gears products are used in various verticals, such as healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, education, and 42Gears products are trusted by over 10,000 customers in more than 115 countries. For more information, please visit

