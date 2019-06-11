Two terrorists killed in Shopian

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Two local militants, "inspired by the Islamic State (IS) ideology", were killed Tuesday in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Awneera area of Shopian in early hours following information about the presence of militants there, a police spokesman said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces.

"Two terrorists were killed in retaliatory firing by the security forces. Arms and ammunition were seized from the scene of the encounter," he said.

The police spokesman identified the slain duo as Sayar Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Kulgam, and Shakir Ahmad Wagay, a resident of Awneera in Shopian.

"According to the police records, both the killed terrorists were inspired by IS ideology and were wanted by law for their complicity in terror crimes, including attacks on security establishments," the spokesman added.

First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 18:35 IST

