RSS to confer journalists with Narad Samman awards

will confer the 'Narad Samman' journalism awards on June 29

According to the RSS's communication wing Indraprastha Vishwa Samvad Kendra (IVSK),



the awards are constituted in memory of the "first-ever and the most eminent journalist-scholar of the universe, namely Narad Maharishi".

The IVSK has already invited applications from journalists based in Delhi- for work done in 2018. There are a total nine award categories this year, the sangh's communication wing said in a statement.

The categories for which the awards will be given are - reporting on women issues, reporting on rural issues, for a below 30 years with up to three years experience, for a photo journalist, for and social media, among others.

The last date for submitting applications for the awards is June 15. It will be evaluated by a jury of eminent journalists, including Prabhu Chawla, Ashok Tandon, K G Suresh, Umesh Upadhyay, Sachchidanand Joshi, Hitesh Shanker and Parijat Kaul.

