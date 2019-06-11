JUST IN
RSS to confer journalists with Narad Samman awards

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

RSS joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya will confer the 'Narad Samman' journalism awards on June 29, which is likely to be attended by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

According to the RSS's communication wing Indraprastha Vishwa Samvad Kendra (IVSK),

the awards are constituted in memory of the "first-ever and the most eminent journalist-scholar of the universe, namely Narad Maharishi".

The IVSK has already invited applications from journalists based in Delhi-NCR for work done in 2018. There are a total nine award categories this year, the sangh's communication wing said in a statement.

The categories for which the awards will be given are - reporting on women issues, reporting on rural issues, for a young reporter below 30 years with up to three years experience, for a photo journalist, for digital media and social media, among others.

The last date for submitting applications for the awards is June 15. It will be evaluated by a jury of eminent journalists, including Prabhu Chawla, Ashok Tandon, K G Suresh, Umesh Upadhyay, Sachchidanand Joshi, Hitesh Shanker and Parijat Kaul.

First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 18:30 IST

