Two women among three booked for sharing actor's morphed pics

Three persons, including two women, were booked for allegedly sharing morphed pictures of Khan with vulgar messages on social media, police said Thursday.

As per the actor's complaint, Jabir Ahmed, J K Petty and Karandhir had posted his morphed pictures along with objectionable messages on their accounts between May 23 and June 6, police said.

In his complaint, the "Style" said that these posts damaged his reputation.

Wednesday registered a case against the trio. They were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Act.

Khan had started his career with the musical video titled 'Nachange saari raat' of Stereo Nation. He later played a lead role in "Style" (2001), a Hindi comedy movie, which became a box office success. Thereafter, he also starred in "Xcuse Me", a sequel of "Style".

