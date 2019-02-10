Cold wave conditions continue in Rajasthan, Mount Abu freezes at 0.4 degrees Celsius

was the coldest place in with a minimum temperature of 0.4 degrees on Saturday night as wave conditions continued in the state, the meteorological department said.

Fatehpur in district was the second coldest as the mercury settled at a low of 0.8 degree Celsius. It was followed by Dabok at 3.4 degrees Celsius, Chittorgarh at 3.5 degrees Celsius, 4.4 degrees Celsius in Churu, 4.6 degrees Celsius in Pilani and 4.7 degrees Celsius in Banasthali, the office said on Sunday.

The MeT department has predicted the to remain dry for the next 24 hours.

