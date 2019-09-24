Two-year-old raped in UP's Banda

A two-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man while she was alone at her home in the district, police said on Tuesday.

The minor, daughter of a labourer, was allegedly raped on Monday by her neighbour Buddhlal (19), SP Ganesh Prasad Saha said.

When the parents reached home, they rushed her to hospital, Saha said.

An FIR has been lodged and the accused arrested, the SP said, adding that the girl was serious and undergoing treatment.

