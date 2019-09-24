JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

UP govt to give 5 pc discount on khadi products
Business Standard

Two-year-old raped in UP's Banda

Press Trust of India  |  Banda 

A two-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man while she was alone at her home in the district, police said on Tuesday.

The minor, daughter of a labourer, was allegedly raped on Monday by her neighbour Buddhlal (19), SP Ganesh Prasad Saha said.

When the parents reached home, they rushed her to hospital, Saha said.

An FIR has been lodged and the accused arrested, the SP said, adding that the girl was serious and undergoing treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 24 2019. 15:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU