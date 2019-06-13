India ad spend likely to be Rs 697 billion in 2019: Report

spend in is likely to rise by 11.4 per cent to Rs 697 billion in 2019, driven by key events such as the ongoing and the recent general elections, according to a report by the Aegis Network (DAN).

The 2019 estimate is up from January's projection of 10.6 per cent growth in ad spend, and 10.8 per cent in 2018, the report said.

The agency said spend is projected to grow by 32.7 per cent to Rs 144.1 billion in 2019, accounting for 21 per cent share of the total expenditure.

Television, however, continues to be the dominant force in India, with an estimated contribution of 39 per cent to the total ad spend in 2019, it said.

The medium is forecast to expand in 2019 by 9.5 per cent to touch Rs 271.4 billion.

" is at the cusp of a major change... With the expansion on via mobile devices, the role of TV is changing and entertainment at one's own pace is becoming the norm," said Kartik Iyer, of Amplifi India, a DAN group company.

The ad spend is projected to rise by 4 per cent in 2019 amid lower global growth, the report added.

