US envoy pushes for 'peaceful' Sudan solution

A US was set to meet Sudan's top Thursday to push for a "peaceful" solution to the standoff between protesters and generals following a deadly crackdown on demonstrators.

The diplomatic push comes after protesters demanding civilian rule called off a nationwide civil disobedience campaign and agreed to resume talks with the generals who ousted veteran leader in April.

Traffic jams returned to downtown and some shops in the capital's famous gold market began to reopen on Thursday as more residents and office employees ventured out.

Fewer troops and members of the feared paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, who protesters and rights groups accuse of leading the June 3 crackdown on demonstrators, were on the streets, according to an who toured parts of the capital.

Several parts of the city suffered early on Thursday, while remained erratic.

"Today is my first day to work after the campaign ended but I'm not in the mood to work," said Suheir Hassan, an employee at a government office.

"Because, on my way I passed by the sit-in area and remembered that all those voices who used to chant revolutionary slogans have now disappeared." Protesters ended their disobedience campaign late on Tuesday and agreed to hold fresh talks with the ruling generals following mediation led by Ethiopian

Demonstrators had launched the strike after men in military fatigues launched a brutal crackdown on a sit-in by thousands of people outside the headquarters last week, killing dozens of people.

In a bid to reach a to the crisis, Washington, which has consistently pushed for civilian-led rule following Bashir's ouster, on Wednesday appointed veteran as to

Booth was due to hold talks with Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, of the ruling military council, to help craft a "peaceful solution" to the crisis that has rocked the northeast African country, said.

Booth, who previously served as to and during the administration of former Barack Obama, arrived in on Wednesday along with

He and Nagy held a series of meetings with Sudanese officials and protest leaders.

for umbrella protest movement said that its leaders briefed the two US officials on the need for a transparent investigation in the June 3 killings.

They also called for the withdrawal of "militias" from the streets in and other towns, an end to the and establishment of a civilian administration, it said in a statement.

Protest leader told reporters that the US officials told them that "backed the Ethiopian mediation" to arrive at a solution. Booth and Nagy are later expected to travel to to discuss the Sudan crisis with Ethiopian leaders and the

On Thursday, the US diplomats are also expected to meet diplomats of Saudi Arabia, the and in Khartoum.

Experts say the three regional Arab nations appear to back the generals even as Western countries push for a civilian-led administration in Sudan.

Days after Bashir's overthrow, and the UAE offered a three-billion-dollar aid package to Khartoum, including a $500 million cash injection into the central to help support the Sudanese pound which has plunged since last year against the dollar.

It was the country's worsening economic crisis that first triggered the against Bashir's iron-fisted rule.

Talks between the protest leaders and generals broke down in mid-May because the two sides disagreed on who should lead a new governing body -- a civilian or a soldier.

Relations worsened following the crackdown, with protest leaders now insisting that any agreement reached with the generals needs "regional and international" guarantees for it to be implemented.

Sudan has been led by a military council since the generals ousted Bashir on April 11 after months of nationwide against his three-decade rule.

Protesters remained encamped outside the military headquarters in Khartoum for weeks afterwards demanding civilian rule, until the June 3 crackdown.

Around 120 people have been killed since then, according to doctors close to the protesters. The health ministry has acknowledged 61 people died nationwide.

