shares went into a fresh Monday -- more bad for the global ride-hailing giant, which endured steep declines in its hotly anticipated market debut last week.

Shares in were off six percent at $38.95 after 15 minutes after slipping as much as 10 percent in the second day of trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Valued at some USD 82 billion in one of the biggest initial public offerings (IPOs) in the technology sector, Uber's debut Friday was a major disappointment, losing 7.6 percent.

Richard Windsor, an who writes the Radio Free Mobile blog on technology, said and have been pressured by their high valuations and intense competition. Uber and "are currently engaged in a life or death struggle to become the dominant ridesharing platform in the USA," Windsor said.

"It is this reality combined with the very high valuations at which they have been listed that is putting the pressure on these companies." shares fell three percent to $49.38, and have given back some 30 percent since the company's market debut in late March.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)