AIFF announces Intercontinental Cup opponents, but not before Tajikistan FA

The Federation (AIFF) Monday said India, North Korea, and will compete in the second Intercontinental Cup, but the announcement came hours after the central Asian nation's FA tweeted about the same.

" Federation confirms the participation of Syria, DPR Korea, and as the participating teams of the second edition of the Hero from July 7-17, 2019," the AIFF said in a release.

However, many hours before the AIFF announcement, tweeted, "Tajik national team to play against Syria, and at the 2019.

"The rivals of the national team of Tajikistan were identified at the international tournament ' 2019', which will be held from 7 to 18 July in India."



Tajikistan Football's tweet prompted the AIFF to make the tournament details public.

The Blue Tigers come into the competition as defending champions, having won the inaugural edition in June last year after defeating in the final, courtesy a brace from

New Zealand, and Chinese were the other two teams in the fray.

AIFF mentioned that the forthcoming Intercontinental Cup will be an "acid test" for the Blue Tigers ahead of World Cup Qualifiers, which kick off in September.

"The AIFF and their partners FSDL have finalised an annual calendar for the men's national team. In June, the national team is scheduled to participate in the King's Cup in where we play Curaao in our first match, and then either or

"These matches will hold us in good stead for Qualifiers starting in September 2019," he stated.

"I need to thank the respective football federations of Syria, Tajikistan, and DPR Korea for agreeing to come over for the four-nation event," Das added.

All the four teams will be playing each other in a round robin phase, with the top two qualifying for the final.

The venue for the tournament will be decided shortly.

