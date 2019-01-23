UDF besieges secretariat, collectorates to protest "misrule"

Leaders and activists of the opposition Congress-led UDF Wednesday laid siege to the Secretariat here and district collectorates, protesting the 'collapse' of law and order in and non-implementation of developmental initiatives by the state and union governments.

The state-wide siege and dharna was organised to mark 1000 days of "misgovernance" in the state under CPI(M)-led LDF government and to protest five years of "misrule" at the Centre under the BJP-led NDA government.

The UDF leaders alleged that the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government was trying to "cover up" the governmental deadlock and by "flaring up" the Sabarimala women entry issue.

Inaugurating the stir in front of the Secretariat here, in the assembly said the had failed to implement the relief and rehabilitating initiatives even months after the devastating August floods.

"There is complete breakdown of law and order in the state," the senior leader said alleging that during its last 1000 days rule, the could not lay the foundation stone for any new development project.

Chennithala said Vijayan need not think that they can destroy the by helping BJP and right wing forces.

He also criticised and the BJP-led NDA government at the centre on various issues.

inaugurated the protest before the collectorate in Kozhikode and UDF convener in Ernakulam, besides other leaders in various districts.

The leaders and activists later courted arrest, police said.

