Congress urges Kerala govt to drop plan to seek aid abroad

The in came out Monday against the CPI-M led LDF government's decision to mobilise resources to rebuild the flood-ravaged state, from non-resident Keralites, by deputing ministers to collect funds.

Attacking the government over its decision, K V Thomas said Monday, "the should not humiliate the people of by going abroad seeking aid with a begging bowl."



Urging Chief to drop the plan, Thomas said, "Do not send ministers and officials with begging bowls to foreign countries.

This will dent the self respect and prestige of Keralites."



"Do not humiliate Indians and Keralites who live abroad with dignity, he added.

He also put forward suggestions for rebuilding the infrastructure destroyed in the floods.

M M Hassan said with ministers and officials going on foreign tours, the rehabilitation in the flood-hit districts would be affected badly.

"It is better for ministers to give up their tour plan," he said.

and former Chief also wanted the to put off the foreign tour plan and said instead the ministers should take charge of districts and coordinate the rehabilitation efforts.

"It is not the time for foreign trips," he added.

The state cabinet had last week decided to seek financial aid from abroad through non-resident Keralites and from major cities in the country.

It also decided to depute a special team comprising a and officials to mobilise funds from abroad.

As many as 483 people have lost lives in the state since the onset of the monsoon on May 28 and 14 were still missing.

