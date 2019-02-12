UDF boycotts assembly proceedings over Jayarajan issue

The Congress-led UDF Tuesday boycotted proceedings on the last day of the Assembly session after the declined to allow discussion on the CBI charge sheet filed against CPI(M) leaders P Jayarajan and T V Rajesh.

Despite protests by the opposition parties, the Assembly was adjourned sine die.

The opposition party members, led by boycotted the session, saying their adjournment motion should have been allowed as a person accused in a murder case was present in the House.

"A sitting MLA has been named in the charge sheet. How can a political party functioning in a democratic manner get involved in a mob killing?" Chennithala asked.

He alleged that 27 political murders had taken place in the state since the came to power four years ago.

"If we can't present this issue in the assembly, then why are we coming here? Is this democracy? it is a serious issue.. We decided to protest.. We express our strong protest," he said.

said the matter was not related to the government.

"This matter doesn't relate to the government as per the Assembly rules on the adjournment motion. This is an issue which happened some years ago.

If the Opposition wants, they can bring it before the house as a submission," the said.

However, the Opposition refused to agree and protested inside the house before boycotting the session.

Indian Union (IUML) M K claimed that the issue was relevant as the charge sheet was filed Monday.

"Jayarajan is involved in many cases registered in Kannur. The witnesses are living under threat. We want the case to be shifted from Thalassery.

Now Rajesh (MLA) is under the protection of this Assembly. We fear that CPI(M) might field Jayarajan for the Lok Sabha elections. This is fascism," told reporters later.

Noting that the adjournment motion sought to prevent such crimes in the future, Chennithala said, "Such crimes must never happen. Government and police should take necessary action to prevent such issues in the future."



"When a person accused in murder case is sitting inside the Assembly, we are supposed to question it.

If we can't question this, then what is it? What mockery is it? We gave notice, which the speaker denied, he said.

The also alleged that the CPI(M) welcomed the CBI action against Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata, but were now against the central agency.

The CBI had on Monday slapped murder and conspiracy charges against Jayarajan in a case relating to the murder of a 22-year-old activist in 2012.

The supplementary charge sheet filed in a sessions court here, had also charged party MLA T V Rajesh in the conspiracy related to the killing.

The CBI has charged Jayarajan with murder and conspiracy under Sections 302 and 120 B of the IPC, court sources said.

According to the prosecution, Shukoor, a of the youth wing of IUML, was killed on February 20, 2012, for attacking a convoy in which Jayarajan and Rajesh were travelling.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)