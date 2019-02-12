GE Power India reports Rs 41 cr profit for Q3

Tuesday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 41.11 crore for December quarter 2018 on the back of healthy revenue growth.

The company had suffered a loss of Rs 42.13 crore in the year-ago period, a statement said.

Total income rose to Rs 577.46 crore in the latest quarter from Rs 410.59 crore in October-December 2017, it said.

During April-December 2018, the company's net profit rose to Rs 48.80 crore. In the year-ago nine-month period, the company reported a loss of Rs 24.99 crore.

Total income during the period rose to Rs 1,634.61 crore from Rs 1,095.36 crore a year ago.

The company is mainly into the business of power generation.

