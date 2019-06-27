UK court extends Nirav Modi's remand till July 25

A on Thursday extended till July 25 the remand of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, who is wanted in in connection with the nearly USD 2 billion (PNB) fraud and case.

The 48-year-old, who fights his extradition from Britain to has been behind bars at in south-west since his arrest in March.

The on June 12 rejected Modi's bail application, his fourth attempt to get bail.

An arrest warrant was issued against him in May and then a second one in July last year, with an extradition request made to the UK authorities in August 2018.

Modi appeared via videolink from prison for a routine remand hearing before in on Thursday.

Modi was arrested by uniformed officers on an extradition warrant on March 19 and has been in prison since.

Under the UK law, Modi is expected to be produced before the court every four weeks, with another remand hearing expected before the July 29 case management hearing currently fixed in the court's calendar.

The (CPS), representing the Indian government, has until July 11 to present an opening position statement laying out the prima facie case against Modi, with the next case management hearing set for July 29 - when a timeline for extradition trial is expected to be laid out.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)