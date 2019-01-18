Get your act together: Key anti-Brexit campaigner tells MPs

- may be one of Britain's most prominent anti- campaigners, but even her enemies agree with her on one point: the woeful inability of British politicians to find a way out of this mess.

The businesswoman, who shot to fame for successfully challenging in court, sees little cause for optimism in one of the most tumultuous weeks since the 2016 referendum. Britain, she fears, is hurtling towards a crash-exit from the EU without an agreement after parliament overwhelmingly rejected May's divorce deal on Tuesday.

"It is a historic moment, but I'm afraid I don't think anything has changed," Miller told AFP during a visit to on Thursday to address the French Senate's committee.

"As much as you celebrate the fact that Mrs May's deal has managed to unite both leavers and remainers against it, there is still no option that appears to have enough of a majority to get through parliament," she said.

It was Miller, a Guyana-born former model and founder of an investment company, who won a court ruling in 2016 forcing May to consult parliament before firing the starting gun.

After becoming a despised figure among hardline Brexiteers, she says she still believes it is lawmakers who should play the key role in deciding what happens next.

"Depending on which paper or media you read, I'm either the most hated woman in Britain or I'm standing up for democracy and sovereignty -- which is a thing lots of Brexiteers wanted, ironically," she said with a smile.

"Parliamentarians are paid to resolve the issues of our constitution and our international relationships, our future and our policies, and that's what they should be doing." In September, Miller launched the "End the Chaos" website which aims to offer a "trusted source of information" for people to decide for themselves on Brexit.

She backs the idea of a repeat referendum, but only as a last resort.

"If there is no other option and you're faced with no deal, if parliament can't make up their minds then it has to go back to the people to give them direction," she insisted.

