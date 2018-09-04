UK, India researchers join hands to advance clean cooling technology

-
Researchers from the UK and India have joined hands to advance clean sustainable cooling technology which would save farm produce from spoiling without harming the environment.
The experts will work with various state governments to develop a Centre of Excellence that will demonstrate innovative and integrated solutions for creating cooling solutions for farmers without compromising climate goals.
The UK-based Birmingham Energy Institute in collaboration with the New Delhi-based Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation (SSEF) has initiated the programme to advance the use of new technology among farmers to help meet their rising demand for cooling sustainability.
The experts will conduct a workshop, hosted by the Haryana government, in Chandigarh on September 10 to engage the regional agricultural community.
A similar workshop will be held in Delhi on September 12.
Professor Toby Peters from the University of Birmingham said, "In India, up to 50 per cent of food are lost post-harvest primarily because of lack of cold chain. We cannot address rural poverty without cold chains extending the life of crops while connecting farmers to markets."
"A seamless cold chain will reduce food loss. It will raise farmers' income and give them bigger markets, whilst expanding their selling range. But at the same time, it must be clean and sustainable cooling we must not replace a social crisis with an environmental catastrophe," he added.
Cold chains reduce post-harvest food loss and increase farm income by storing and transporting high-quality produce to distant cities throughout the year.
Pawanexh Kohli, CEO of the National Centre for Cold Chains Development, said, "In India, consumption of high nutrition foods like dairy, fruits, vegetables, fish and meats is expected to touch half-a-billion tons by 2030. Connecting the supply of such foods with consumers leaves only one healthy recourse -- the cold-chain."
SSEF CEO Krishan Dhawan said, "By 2022, India is expected to see massive capacity addition in pack-houses, refrigeration vehicles and ripening chambers. Cold chains are expected to proliferate rapidly in the next few years through a combination of market and policy driven efforts."
He further said, "Under a conventional scenario, refrigeration vehicles and pack-houses may run on diesel, which is polluting and energy inefficient technology. Leapfrogging towards a more energy efficient, affordable, and clean cold chain will reap benefits for the economy and society at large.
