NCB officer, lawyer held in bribery case

The CBI has arrested an of the and a in Kolkata for allegedly taking bribe of Rs 50,000, officials said Tuesday.

Amarendra Kumar, the posted at Narcotics Control Bureau, Kolkata, and Danish Haque were nabbed by the agency, they said.

The case was registered based on a complaint alleging the had demanded Rs two lakh bribe and had agreed to accept Rs 50,000 for not implicating the complainant in a narcotics case, a said here.

After necessary verification, the CBI laid a trap and caught the demanding and accepting the bribe on behalf of the said intelligence officer, he said.

