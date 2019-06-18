UK man fined for hurling milkshake at Brexiteer Nigel Farage

A 32-year-old man has been sentenced to community service for pro- politician with a milkshake.

pleaded guilty Tuesday to common assault and criminal damage. He said he regretted throwing the banana-and-salted caramel shake at the Party

was campaigning for European in the city of when the milkshake hit him and dripped down his suit.

called Crowther's May 20 stunt an "act of crass stupidity motivated by your political views." He ordered Crowther to do 150 hours of volunteer work and pay 350 pounds ($438) in damages.

Milkshakes have become an unlikely political weapon in Britain. Other politicians and other people with visible profiles, including far-right activist Tommy Robinson, have been pelted with the ice cream beverages.

