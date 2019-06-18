Couple held for drug peddling in Hyderabad

-
A couple was Tuesday arrested by the excise enforcement on charges of drug peddling and nine grams of cocaine seized from them, officials said.
Theenforcement team caught Shaik Fahad and his wife while they were trying to allegedly sell cocaine in Banjara Hills, they said.
In addition to the cocaine, Rs 3 lakh and a car which was used in the transportation of the narcotic drug were seized from their possession, they said.
On June 2, the enforcement team had seized seven grams of cocaine, two grams of opium besides Rs 1.13 lakh and arrested two people.
The main supplier of cocaine, Shaik Fahad, had managed to flee in his car and he along with his wife were nabbed Tuesday, Assistant Excise Superintendent N Anjireddy said.
Fahad had started selling drugs by purchasing it from a Nigerian national at Rs 6,000 per gram and selling it at Rs 7,500 per gram, he said.
He was taking orders for different drugs including cocaine, opium and MDMA over mobile phones through voice calls and WhatsApp calls/chats, the official said.
Several drug consumers have been identified and were named in thecase under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Anjireddy added.
