UK Parliament rejects May's Brexit deal for second time

British Parliament on Tuesday rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal for a second time, plunging the UK into a state of uncertainty just two weeks ahead of the country's divorce from the European Union.
The House of Commons voted against the deal by 391 votes to 242.
Seventy-five Conservative MPs rebelled against their party's position by rejecting May's deal. Three Labour parliamentarians rebelled against their leader by voting in favour of the agreement.
There will now be a debate on Wednesday on whether the UK should leave the EU without a deal.
In her address to the parliament after the defeat, May said she "profoundly regrets" MPs decision.
May said she is conscious of the "potential damage" leaving the EU without a deal would do and the lawmakers now face "an unenviable choice" of what to do next.
Declaring May's Brexit deal as "dead", opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn called on the government to adopt his proposals for a softer Brexit.
"Their deal, their proposal, the one the prime minister's put is clearly dead," the Labour Party leader told parliament.
