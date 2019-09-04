JUST IN
After Brexit turmoil, UK PM Boris Johnson proposes early election on Oct 15

Johnson said that if Corbyn voted in favour of a draft law against the government's Brexit strategy then he should also support an election to 'allow the people of this country to have their view'

AFP | PTI  |  London 

Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson | Photo: AP/PTI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson challenged his Labour rival Jeremy Corbyn to vote in favour of an early election on October 15 later on Wednesday.

In a heated parliamentary debate, Johnson said that if Corbyn voted in favour of a draft law against the government's Brexit strategy then he should also support an election to "allow the people of this country to have their view".
First Published: Wed, September 04 2019. 16:55 IST

