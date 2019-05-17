JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Civil society groups seek revision of WHO guidelines on Similar Biotherapeutic Products evaluation

TDP wants re-poll ordered at 18 polling stations
Business Standard

UK warns British-Iranians against all travel to Iran

AFP  |  London 

London warned British-Iranian dual nationals against all travel to Iran on Friday due to Tehran's "continued arbitrary detention and mistreatment" of such citizens.

"Dual nationals face an intolerable risk of mistreatment if they visit Iran. Despite the UK providing repeated opportunities to resolve this issue, the Iranian regime's conduct has worsened," Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 17 2019. 20:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements