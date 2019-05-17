UK warns British-Iranians against all travel to Iran

London warned British-Iranian dual nationals against all travel to Iran on Friday due to Tehran's "continued arbitrary detention and mistreatment" of such citizens.
"Dual nationals face an intolerable risk of mistreatment if they visit Iran. Despite the UK providing repeated opportunities to resolve this issue, the Iranian regime's conduct has worsened," Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said in a statement.
