Woman sets herself, three children ablaze in Muzaffarnagar

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar 

A 35-year-old woman set herself and her three children ablaze at Umerpur village in the district Friday, said police.

The children died while she was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition, said SHO Yashpal Singh.

The woman, identified as Naseema, took the extreme step over a family dispute.

Her parents alleged that she was being harassed by her in-laws.

The woman had locked herself in a room with son Anas (9) and daughters Aisha (7) and Etah (2),police said.

Her husband, identified as Jabbar, was not at home.

First Published: Fri, May 17 2019. 20:06 IST

